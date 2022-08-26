What Are Whales Doing With Snowflake

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Snowflake SNOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Snowflake.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $37,120, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $544,342..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $250.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $161.3K 6.1K 550 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $205.00 $92.7K 155 200 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $205.00 $68.3K 530 1.0K SNOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $80.00 $46.6K 5 4 SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/30/22 $190.00 $37.1K 281 132

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,918,459, the price of SNOW is up 4.39% at $204.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days.

What The Experts Say On Snowflake:

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $125

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

