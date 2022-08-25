IVERIC bio Whale Trades For August 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on IVERIC bio.

Looking at options history for IVERIC bio ISEE we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 77% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $262,950 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,785,286.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for IVERIC bio over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for IVERIC bio options trades today is 5261.29 with a total volume of 47,113.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for IVERIC bio's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $22.50 $603.5K 20.5K 3.0K ISEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $22.50 $282.1K 20.5K 4.5K ISEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $260.0K 2.6K 2.0K ISEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $20.00 $175.2K 5.5K 4.4K ISEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $85.5K 3.9K 4.4K

Where Is IVERIC bio Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,063,914, the price of ISEE is down -5.16% at $11.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On IVERIC bio:

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $20

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for IVERIC bio, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.