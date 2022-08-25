This Is What Whales Are Betting On Cleveland-Cliffs

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs CLF we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $93,260 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $416,719.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $35.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 4955.44 with a total volume of 8,040.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $17.00 $171.6K 2.9K 603 CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $19.50 $72.3K 580 2.0K CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $54.6K 12.2K 349 CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $37.5K 4.6K 829 CLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $35.6K 104 22

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $17.00 $171.6K 2.9K 603 CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $19.50 $72.3K 580 2.0K CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $54.6K 12.2K 349 CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $37.5K 4.6K 829 CLF PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $35.6K 104 22

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,312,660, the price of CLF is up 3.29% at $18.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Cleveland-Cliffs:

GLJ Research downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $13

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cleveland-Cliffs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.