Looking At ZIM Integrated Shipping's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

Looking at options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $944,068 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $62,518.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $90.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades today is 817.9 with a total volume of 3,604.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ZIM Integrated Shipping's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/02/22 $46.00 $170.0K 38 500 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $49.00 $125.9K 837 264 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $46.00 $114.0K 1.7K 599 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/02/22 $46.00 $112.0K 38 1.0K ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $51.00 $62.0K 414 100

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,998,266, the price of ZIM is down -0.99% at $48.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.