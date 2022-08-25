Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MOS

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mosaic.

Looking at options history for Mosaic MOS we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $143,966 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $848,521.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $65.0 for Mosaic over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mosaic's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mosaic's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Mosaic Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $40.00 $157.5K 111 70 MOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $45.00 $105.9K 213 90 MOS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $62.00 $86.6K 745 299 MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $80.0K 3.8K 108 MOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $60.00 $78.0K 3.8K 313

Where Is Mosaic Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,729,097, the price of MOS is up 0.38% at $60.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Mosaic:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $61

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mosaic, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Mosaic, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.