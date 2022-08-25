This Is What Whales Are Betting On Warner Bros.Discovery

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Warner Bros.Discovery WBD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WBD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Warner Bros.Discovery.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $954,515, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $37,596.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $15.0 for Warner Bros.Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Warner Bros.Discovery options trades today is 17821.0 with a total volume of 65,210.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Warner Bros.Discovery's big money trades within a strike price range of $13.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

Warner Bros.Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $15.00 $263.9K 10.1K 9.7K WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $175.9K 38.2K 9.7K WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $15.00 $117.2K 10.1K 7.6K WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $78.3K 38.2K 7.6K WBD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $15.00 $65.2K 10.1K 10.1K

Where Is Warner Bros.Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,759,374, the price of WBD is down -0.07% at $13.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

