HubSpot Whale Trades For August 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on HubSpot HUBS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUBS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 options trades for HubSpot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $2,889,620, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $33,480.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $370.0 to $550.0 for HubSpot over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for HubSpot's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of HubSpot's whale trades within a strike price range from $370.0 to $550.0 in the last 30 days.

HubSpot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $358.3K 600 156 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $358.2K 600 77 HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $225.5K 600 91 HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $225.5K 600 61 HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $225.4K 600 114

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $358.3K 600 156 HUBS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $358.2K 600 77 HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $225.5K 600 91 HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $225.5K 600 61 HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $225.4K 600 114

Where Is HubSpot Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 231,729, the price of HUBS is up 2.52% at $350.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On HubSpot:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $350

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on HubSpot, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for HubSpot, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.