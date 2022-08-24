This Is What Whales Are Betting On Diamondback Energy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Diamondback Energy.

Looking at options history for Diamondback Energy FANG we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $163,087 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $1,533,440.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $87.7 to $177.7 for Diamondback Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Diamondback Energy options trades today is 1712.62 with a total volume of 2,745.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Diamondback Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $87.7 to $177.7 over the last 30 days.

Diamondback Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $1.0M 1.0K 2.0K FANG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $137.70 $173.0K 109 188 FANG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $77.2K 88 22 FANG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $142.70 $69.8K 1.3K 243 FANG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $135.35 $60.0K 3.5K 44

Where Is Diamondback Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,409,983, the price of FANG is up 0.69% at $136.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Diamondback Energy:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Diamondback Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $203.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Diamondback Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.