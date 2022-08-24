First Solar Whale Trades For August 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar FSLR we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $67,680 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,005,060.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $130.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 857.62 with a total volume of 2,196.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $540.9K 3.0K 501 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $115.00 $151.3K 191 29 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $98.0K 2.4K 337 FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $114.00 $55.5K 183 23 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $54.0K 3.0K 51

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 949,874, the price of FSLR is up 4.03% at $119.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On First Solar:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $145

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $116

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

