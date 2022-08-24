Enovix Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Enovix ENVX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for Enovix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $365,398, and 27 are calls, for a total amount of $2,538,323.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Enovix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enovix options trades today is 3502.46 with a total volume of 18,599.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enovix's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Enovix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $833.1K 758 952 ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $440.0K 2.1K 402 ENVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.50 $225.5K 715 500 ENVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $143.2K 3.4K 326 ENVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $17.50 $140.0K 2.0K 554

Where Is Enovix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,775,056, the price of ENVX is up 13.78% at $24.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Enovix:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $20

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Craig-Hallum has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Enovix, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

