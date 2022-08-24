Macy's Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Macy's.

Looking at options history for Macy's M we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $238,112 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $203,546.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $20.0 for Macy's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Macy's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Macy's's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Macy's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume M PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $18.50 $79.9K 5.7K 8.4K M PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $18.50 $52.0K 5.7K 3.9K M PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/26/22 $18.50 $39.4K 5.7K 5.3K M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $15.00 $39.0K 1 200 M CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $15.00 $39.0K 1 100

Where Is Macy's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,683,116, the price of M is down -2.86% at $18.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Macy's:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Macy's, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Macy's, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Macy's, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Macy's, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Macy's, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.