This Is What Whales Are Betting On Advance Auto Parts

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Advance Auto Parts AAP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Advance Auto Parts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $957,808, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $131,353.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $200.0 for Advance Auto Parts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advance Auto Parts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advance Auto Parts's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Advance Auto Parts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $213.0K 875 1.0K AAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $155.3K 2.2K 150 AAP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $195.00 $133.0K 225 107 AAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $107.0K 2.2K 304 AAP PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $200.00 $101.0K 2.2K 662

Where Is Advance Auto Parts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,729,030, the price of AAP is down -9.75% at $179.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Advance Auto Parts:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advance Auto Parts, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

