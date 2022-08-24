Nordstrom Whale Trades For August 24

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nordstrom JWN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JWN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Nordstrom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 70% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $896,824, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $27,320.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $24.0 for Nordstrom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nordstrom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nordstrom's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $24.0 in the last 30 days.

Nordstrom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JWN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $24.00 $352.0K 3.3K 449 JWN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $15.00 $190.9K 244 16.0K JWN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $22.50 $115.9K 2.6K 435 JWN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $21.00 $51.5K 4.4K 3.0K JWN PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $23.00 $47.4K 2.8K 1.2K

Where Is Nordstrom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,455,890, the price of JWN is down -18.94% at $18.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Nordstrom:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Nordstrom, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Nordstrom, which currently sits at a price target of $21.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Nordstrom, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nordstrom, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

