Looking At Expedia Group's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Expedia Group EXPE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EXPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Expedia Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $410,222, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $3,457,568.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $125.0 for Expedia Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Expedia Group options trades today is 539.14 with a total volume of 20,363.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Expedia Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

Expedia Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $712.5K 264 4.0K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $645.5K 264 2.5K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $516.2K 264 546 EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $286.0K 264 2.7K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $285.0K 264 3.5K

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,347,723, the price of EXPE is down -0.11% at $105.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Expedia Group:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $112.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Expedia Group, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Expedia Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.