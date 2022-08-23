Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CF Industries Holdings

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for CF Industries Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $268,428, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,206,172.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $120.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CF Industries Holdings options trades today is 644.8 with a total volume of 10,878.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CF Industries Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $120.00 $508.7K 734 1.3K CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $68.4K 174 370 CF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $120.00 $67.4K 734 1.8K CF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $61.0K 859 60 CF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $49.6K 1.5K 20

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $120.00 $508.7K 734 1.3K CF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $68.4K 174 370 CF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $120.00 $67.4K 734 1.8K CF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $61.0K 859 60 CF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $49.6K 1.5K 20

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,775,896, the price of CF is up 3.59% at $109.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $117

Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $120

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CF Industries Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.