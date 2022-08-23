Dick's Sporting Goods Whale Trades For August 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Dick's Sporting Goods.

Looking at options history for Dick's Sporting Goods DKS we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $258,575 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $215,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $120.0 for Dick's Sporting Goods over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dick's Sporting Goods's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dick's Sporting Goods's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Dick's Sporting Goods Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $101.00 $95.2K 1 524 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $120.00 $79.5K 1.2K 1.9K DKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $52.0K 458 21 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $120.00 $47.7K 1.2K 762 DKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $42.0K 258 65

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $101.00 $95.2K 1 524 DKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $120.00 $79.5K 1.2K 1.9K DKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $52.0K 458 21 DKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $120.00 $47.7K 1.2K 762 DKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $42.0K 258 65

Where Is Dick's Sporting Goods Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,824,771, the price of DKS is up 1.58% at $112.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Dick's Sporting Goods, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.