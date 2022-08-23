Looking At Clarus's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Clarus.

Looking at options history for Clarus CLAR we detected 48 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $941,722 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $95,910,611.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $40.0 for Clarus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Clarus's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Clarus's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Clarus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $45.9M 99.7K 95.9K CLAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $45.9M 100.4K 37.1K CLAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $314.7K 100.4K 38.5K CLAR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $25.00 $245.0K 24.2K 514 CLAR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $17.50 $222.0K 100.4K 38.2K

Where Is Clarus Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,637,583, the price of CLAR is down -4.12% at $26.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

