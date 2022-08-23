Boeing Whale Trades For August 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Boeing.

Looking at options history for Boeing BA we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $708,109 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,596,379.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $320.0 for Boeing over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Boeing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Boeing's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $160.00 $832.2K 3.4K 374 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $160.00 $441.5K 1.6K 535 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $215.00 $114.4K 901 70 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $108.6K 2.4K 596 BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $215.00 $108.0K 256 20

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,626,716, the price of BA is up 0.82% at $160.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Boeing:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Boeing, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.