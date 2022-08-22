Comcast Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Comcast CMCSA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CMCSA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 uncommon options trades for Comcast.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,231,612, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $282,982.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $32.5 to $40.0 for Comcast over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Comcast options trades today is 7042.25 with a total volume of 27,993.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Comcast's big money trades within a strike price range of $32.5 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Comcast Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $147.0K 9.1K 1.9K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $39.00 $130.3K 2.9K 2.2K CMCSA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $37.00 $130.0K 495 5.0K CMCSA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $37.00 $130.0K 495 2.5K CMCSA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $39.00 $127.5K 2.9K 1.1K

Where Is Comcast Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,588,883, the price of CMCSA is down -2.74% at $37.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Comcast:

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $45

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $39

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Macquarie downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $33

