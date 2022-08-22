Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Deutsche Bank

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Deutsche Bank DB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Deutsche Bank.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 9% bullish and 90%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $173,125, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $318,940.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.0 to $9.0 for Deutsche Bank over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Deutsche Bank's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Deutsche Bank's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $9.0 in the last 30 days.

Deutsche Bank Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $9.00 $87.1K 12.1K 3.4K DB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $3.00 $57.7K 0 233 DB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $3.00 $57.2K 108 193 DB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $4.00 $51.3K 0 114 DB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $8.00 $43.5K 9.8K 611

Where Is Deutsche Bank Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,384,637, the price of DB is down -2.29% at $8.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Deutsche Bank, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.