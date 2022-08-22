This Is What Whales Are Betting On American Airlines Group

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Group.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 26 are puts, for a total amount of $5,095,876 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $139,481.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $30.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $3.1M 124.2K 19.0K AAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $25.00 $518.5K 794 449 AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $10.00 $168.0K 124.2K 20.6K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $13.00 $163.4K 2.8K 1.8K AAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $13.00 $102.2K 31.2K 1.9K

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,695,389, the price of AAL is down -3.42% at $13.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

