This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wolfspeed

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Wolfspeed WOLF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WOLF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Wolfspeed.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $160,230, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,026,932.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $195.0 for Wolfspeed over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wolfspeed options trades today is 634.69 with a total volume of 2,443.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wolfspeed's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Wolfspeed Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WOLF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $95.00 $157.6K 51 10 WOLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $116.0K 768 168 WOLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $110.00 $75.1K 1.1K 75 WOLF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $110.00 $67.5K 767 129 WOLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $66.5K 768 62

Where Is Wolfspeed Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,576,030, the price of WOLF is down -1.4% at $108.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Wolfspeed:

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wolfspeed, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Wolfspeed, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wolfspeed, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wolfspeed, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wolfspeed, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

