Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SWAV

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ShockWave Medical.

Looking at options history for ShockWave Medical SWAV we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $187,810 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $605,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $380.0 for ShockWave Medical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ShockWave Medical's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ShockWave Medical's whale trades within a strike price range from $160.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

ShockWave Medical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SWAV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $380.00 $305.0K 0 288 SWAV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $160.00 $98.3K 10 7 SWAV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $67.6K 23 17 SWAV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $67.5K 23 27 SWAV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/21/23 $360.00 $59.7K 0 13

Where Is ShockWave Medical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 215,684, the price of SWAV is down -0.78% at $294.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On ShockWave Medical:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ShockWave Medical, which currently sits at a price target of $278.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on ShockWave Medical, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ShockWave Medical, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

