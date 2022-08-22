What Are Whales Doing With Weber

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Weber WEBR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WEBR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Weber.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $89,976, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $837,943.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $12.5 for Weber over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Weber options trades today is 3076.8 with a total volume of 25,878.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Weber's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $12.5 over the last 30 days.

Weber Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WEBR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $400.0K 7.2K 4.7K WEBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $7.50 $148.9K 1.0K 1.7K WEBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $124.0K 7.2K 5.9K WEBR CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $5.00 $55.0K 515 33 WEBR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $12.50 $53.7K 3.1K 2.1K

Where Is Weber Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,179,090, the price of WEBR is down -7.01% at $8.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 107 days.

What The Experts Say On Weber:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Weber, which currently sits at a price target of $6.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $5

Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $4

Citigroup downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $2

UBS downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $4

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Weber, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.