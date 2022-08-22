What Are Whales Doing With Walt Disney

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $744,742 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $440,927.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $135.0 for Walt Disney over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $107.00 $154.5K 23 1.1K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $121.8K 1.5K 67 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $104.7K 1.9K 212 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $117.00 $96.6K 55 237 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $81.1K 1.9K 56

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $107.00 $154.5K 23 1.1K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $121.8K 1.5K 67 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $104.7K 1.9K 212 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $117.00 $96.6K 55 237 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $81.1K 1.9K 56

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,808,894, the price of DIS is down -2.65% at $116.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $145

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walt Disney, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.