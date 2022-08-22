This Is What Whales Are Betting On Plug Power

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Plug Power.

Looking at options history for Plug Power PLUG we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 73% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $277,613 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $434,046.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $42.0 for Plug Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Plug Power's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Plug Power's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.5 to $42.0 in the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $154.8K 2.7K 16 PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $20.00 $79.1K 831 63 PLUG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $26.00 $57.6K 1.2K 543 PLUG PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $26.00 $55.0K 1.2K 513 PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $20.00 $54.2K 831 63

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,825,078, the price of PLUG is down -2.8% at $26.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

