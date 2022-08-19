Chevron Whale Trades For August 19

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chevron.

Looking at options history for Chevron CVX we detected 19 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $658,636 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $413,105.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $200.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale activity within a strike price range from $140.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $214.5K 14 50 CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $160.00 $97.6K 2.3K 941 CVX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $140.00 $84.2K 965 887 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $157.50 $77.5K 780 376 CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $160.00 $76.4K 1.0K 160

Where Is Chevron Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,933,057, the price of CVX is down -0.14% at $158.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $202

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

