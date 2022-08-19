What Are Whales Doing With Foot Locker

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Foot Locker FL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 40 uncommon options trades for Foot Locker.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 87%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $4,348,728, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $236,845.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $40.0 for Foot Locker over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Foot Locker options trades today is 1631.67 with a total volume of 135,970.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Foot Locker's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Foot Locker Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $274.9K 7.4K 6.8K FL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $252.4K 7.4K 255 FL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $182.4K 7.4K 6.1K FL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $170.8K 7.4K 7.4K FL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $166.5K 7.4K 779

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $274.9K 7.4K 6.8K FL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $252.4K 7.4K 255 FL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $182.4K 7.4K 6.1K FL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $170.8K 7.4K 7.4K FL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $166.5K 7.4K 779

Where Is Foot Locker Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,806,178, the price of FL is up 24.33% at $39.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Foot Locker:

Citigroup upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $38

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $43

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Foot Locker, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.