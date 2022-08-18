Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Upstart

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,261,005 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $621,875.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $300.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 832.42 with a total volume of 14,769.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $260.00 $160.4K 137 7 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $131.2K 1.2K 11 UPST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $60.00 $86.2K 69 30 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $150.00 $83.5K 1.2K 23 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $28.50 $74.7K 414 603

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,520,139, the price of UPST is down -5.7% at $31.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $22

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.