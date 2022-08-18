This Is What Whales Are Betting On Verizon Communications

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Verizon Communications.

Looking at options history for Verizon Communications VZ we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $162,801 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $1,103,220.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $50.0 for Verizon Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Verizon Communications options trades today is 7099.1 with a total volume of 8,680.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Verizon Communications's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $762.0K 2.8K 1.2K VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $112.5K 1.3K 253 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $108.0K 11.0K 1.8K VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $50.00 $69.3K 9.1K 121 VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $57.1K 27.6K 4.2K

Where Is Verizon Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 25,791,322, the price of VZ is down -2.54% at $44.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

