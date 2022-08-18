This Is What Whales Are Betting On T-Mobile US

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on T-Mobile US.

Looking at options history for T-Mobile US TMUS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $283,596 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $202,965.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $190.0 for T-Mobile US over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for T-Mobile US options trades today is 1546.0 with a total volume of 781.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for T-Mobile US's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $165.00 $128.7K 11 55 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $68.2K 5.0K 164 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $47.5K 20 11 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $160.00 $37.2K 3.4K 34 TMUS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $150.00 $36.4K 5.0K 204

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,612,350, the price of TMUS is up 1.0% at $147.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $159.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Scotiabank upgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $167

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on T-Mobile US, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

