This Is What Whales Are Betting On Lithium Americas

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Lithium Americas.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,957, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $936,188..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $35.0 for Lithium Americas over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lithium Americas options trades today is 3036.12 with a total volume of 3,890.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lithium Americas's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Lithium Americas Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $27.50 $128.8K 2.2K 243 LAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.50 $118.9K 949 288 LAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $27.50 $110.5K 8.0K 474 LAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $27.50 $82.2K 1.6K 251 LAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $27.50 $74.4K 504 73

Where Is Lithium Americas Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,394,873, the price of LAC is up 2.51% at $30.27.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

