Looking At Scorpio Tankers Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Scorpio Tankers STNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Scorpio Tankers.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $53,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $611,013..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $43.0 for Scorpio Tankers over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Scorpio Tankers options trades today is 798.75 with a total volume of 2,675.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Scorpio Tankers's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $43.0 over the last 30 days.

Scorpio Tankers Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $35.00 $157.7K 1.5K 175 STNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $133.4K 1.5K 320 STNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $37.00 $78.0K 1.0K 410 STNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $53.0K 615 200 STNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $43.00 $50.0K 2 100

Where Is Scorpio Tankers Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 453,768, the price of STNG is up 0.51% at $39.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Scorpio Tankers:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Scorpio Tankers, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

