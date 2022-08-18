10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $190.00 $31.5K 13.1K 49.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $175.00 $34.5K 19.0K 30.2K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $290.00 $42.2K 10.9K 10.9K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $36.00 $33.8K 11.8K 7.7K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $80.00 $34.5K 1.3K 1.9K BILL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $155.00 $43.0K 265 1.0K CSCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $52.00 $32.1K 0 512 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $65.00 $162.6K 2.8K 362 WOLF CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $100.00 $143.0K 692 341 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $500.00 $26.8K 705 267

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 13136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL AAPL, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on August 26, 2022. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $227.0 per contract. There were 19062 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT MSFT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $211.0 per contract. There were 10986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC INTC, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. Parties traded 1025 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 11840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on November 18, 2022. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 1349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1932 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILL BILL, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 32 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1047 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO CSCO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 19, 2022. This event was a transfer of 128 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU MU, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on October 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 304 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $162.6K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 2886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOLF WOLF, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 29 day(s) on September 16, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $143.0K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 692 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX LRCX, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $2680.0 per contract. There were 705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

