Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Clarus

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Clarus.

Looking at options history for Clarus CLAR we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 8% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 91% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $199,835 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,104,001.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $35.0 for Clarus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Clarus's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Clarus's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Clarus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLAR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $22.50 $170.0K 2.0K 500 CLAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $35.00 $92.5K 1.3K 339 CLAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $81.2K 6.5K 389 CLAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $71.3K 6.5K 1.5K CLAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $70.2K 6.5K 262

Where Is Clarus Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,204,094, the price of CLAR is down -3.53% at $28.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

