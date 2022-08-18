What Are Whales Doing With First Solar

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on First Solar.

Looking at options history for First Solar FSLR we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $256,015 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $665,417.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $135.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for First Solar options trades today is 1175.08 with a total volume of 2,206.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for First Solar's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $135.0 over the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $110.00 $188.5K 137 218 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $140.0K 3.7K 114 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $77.50 $101.2K 72 25 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $135.00 $66.2K 1.4K 255 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $95.00 $61.2K 2.6K 24

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,175,760, the price of FSLR is up 2.01% at $118.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

