Meta Platforms Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $673,571 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $136,410.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $450.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 1874.0 with a total volume of 1,445.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $450.00 $165.4K 22 6 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $235.00 $74.4K 377 12 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $50.00 $74.1K 20 18 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $180.00 $64.0K 1.1K 107 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $180.00 $60.9K 10.0K 116

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,063,963, the price of META is down -0.14% at $174.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $156.

MKM Partners has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $240.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $222.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

