NexTier Oilfield Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NexTier Oilfield NEX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for NexTier Oilfield.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $679,660, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $200,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $10.0 for NexTier Oilfield over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NexTier Oilfield options trades today is 7265.33 with a total volume of 23,605.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NexTier Oilfield's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

NexTier Oilfield Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $7.50 $200.0K 8.9K 1.0K NEX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $10.00 $163.3K 8.7K 651 NEX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $100.4K 8.7K 6.4K NEX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $96.3K 8.7K 5 NEX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $10.00 $85.0K 8.7K 3.3K

Where Is NexTier Oilfield Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 719,727, the price of NEX is up 2.11% at $8.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

What The Experts Say On NexTier Oilfield:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NexTier Oilfield, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NexTier Oilfield, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.