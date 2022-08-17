What Are Whales Doing With Zscaler

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zscaler ZS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 13% bullish and 86%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $398,245, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $503,705.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $185.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 422.43 with a total volume of 11,064.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $192.6K 38 20 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $172.50 $48.7K 156 50 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $180.00 $43.3K 1.2K 524 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $180.00 $40.1K 379 58 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $180.00 $39.5K 379 113

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,248,698, the price of ZS is down -2.6% at $173.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Zscaler, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.