Airbnb Whale Trades For August 17

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $2,252,596, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $812,305.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $165.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $732.5K 6.9K 2.1K ABNB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $120.00 $293.0K 6.9K 2.3K ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $272.8K 675 100 ABNB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $125.00 $226.5K 536 255 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $120.00 $127.6K 344 96

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,316,993, the price of ABNB is down -2.1% at $121.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Airbnb, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.