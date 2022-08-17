GameStop Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop GME we detected 60 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $292,674 and 53, calls, for a total amount of $16,821,823.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $120.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for GameStop options trades today is 3952.05 with a total volume of 86,571.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for GameStop's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $26.25 $3.4M 6.4K 5.7K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $28.75 $3.0M 7.6K 6.0K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $26.25 $1.6M 6.4K 3.2K GME CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $26.25 $820.0K 6.4K 3.7K GME CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $26.25 $810.9K 6.4K 2.2K

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,622,320, the price of GME is down -1.47% at $41.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On GameStop:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on GameStop, which currently sits at a price target of $7.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GameStop, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.