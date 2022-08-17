Enphase Energy Whale Trades For August 17

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 31 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $720,410 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $2,009,633.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $185.0 to $350.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Enphase Energy options trades today is 592.89 with a total volume of 4,743.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Enphase Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $185.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $320.00 $557.6K 1.8K 180 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $185.00 $305.4K 737 55 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $185.00 $255.0K 737 25 ENPH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/19/22 $185.00 $206.0K 737 75 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $280.00 $143.0K 1.1K 961

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,398,344, the price of ENPH is down -0.33% at $291.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $261.

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $281

Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $260.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $247.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $265.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Enphase Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.