Looking At Liquidia's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Liquidia LQDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LQDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Liquidia.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,881, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $661,675..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $15.0 for Liquidia over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Liquidia's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Liquidia's whale trades within a strike price range from $7.5 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Liquidia Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LQDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $7.50 $210.0K 2.1K 1.4K LQDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $93.8K 1.6K 2.8K LQDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $55.0K 2.2K 2.0K LQDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $52.5K 2.2K 1.5K LQDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $45.0K 2.2K 5.0K

Where Is Liquidia Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 876,316, the price of LQDA is down -4.56% at $7.11.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Liquidia:

Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $15

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Liquidia, which currently sits at a price target of $17.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

