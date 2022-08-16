Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PayPal

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings PYPL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 68 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $899,010, and 54 are calls, for a total amount of $6,447,668.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $250.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $85.00 $3.4M 32.7K 2.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $260.3K 12.3K 232 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $250.00 $149.2K 1.3K 12 PYPL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $160.00 $144.1K 2.2K 30 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $100.00 $134.1K 881 226

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,284,621, the price of PYPL is up 0.92% at $102.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On PayPal Holdings:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Berenberg has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $118.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

