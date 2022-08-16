Affirm Holdings Whale Trades For August 16

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Affirm Holdings AFRM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AFRM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Affirm Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $789,607, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $2,651,297.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $80.0 for Affirm Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Affirm Holdings options trades today is 2066.37 with a total volume of 39,037.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Affirm Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $38.00 $1.0M 13.4K 13.6K AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/19/22 $38.00 $987.0K 13.4K 7.2K AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/26/22 $38.50 $192.0K 282 459 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $179.8K 5.9K 2.7K AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $39.00 $70.1K 1.6K 1.5K

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,845,819, the price of AFRM is up 2.39% at $39.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Affirm Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.