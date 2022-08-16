Tesla Whale Trades For August 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 1000 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 348 are puts, for a total amount of $18,984,953 and 652, calls, for a total amount of $83,292,217.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $1250.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 3283.49 with a total volume of 9,475,032.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $1250.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $900.00 $365.0K 10.1K 932 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $915.00 $252.5K 2.0K 4.7K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $900.00 $139.7K 9.3K 30.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $915.00 $109.9K 2.0K 4.5K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $930.00 $93.9K 4.0K 20.9K

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,544,628, the price of TSLA is down -0.51% at $923.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

GLJ Research has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $733.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1175.

Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $815.

Berenberg has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $850.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Tesla, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.