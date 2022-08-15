What Are Whales Doing With Marathon Digital Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marathon Digital Holdings.

Looking at options history for Marathon Digital Holdings MARA we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $860,359 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $818,405.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $35.0 for Marathon Digital Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marathon Digital Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marathon Digital Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $35.00 $206.0K 0 671 MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $35.00 $205.5K 0 571 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $130.3K 4.1K 434 MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $130.0K 4.1K 234 MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $35.00 $113.5K 0 290

Where Is Marathon Digital Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,434,947, the price of MARA is down -1.32% at $18.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Digital Holdings:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marathon Digital Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

