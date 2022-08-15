Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Antero Resources

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Antero Resources.

Looking at options history for Antero Resources AR we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 65% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $183,875 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,087,456.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $46.0 for Antero Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Antero Resources options trades today is 4826.0 with a total volume of 27,602.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Antero Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $46.0 over the last 30 days.

Antero Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $172.4K 12.5K 2.0K AR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $35.00 $99.7K 5.5K 351 AR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $45.00 $88.0K 12.2K 237 AR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $82.5K 12.5K 3.2K AR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $40.00 $72.0K 12.5K 829

Where Is Antero Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,379,228, the price of AR is down -3.51% at $38.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Antero Resources:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Antero Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $53.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Antero Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Antero Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

