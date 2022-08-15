This Is What Whales Are Betting On SolarEdge Technologies

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $210,580 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $195,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $350.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SolarEdge Technologies options trades today is 915.29 with a total volume of 401.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SolarEdge Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $310.00 $70.7K 666 65 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $330.00 $63.9K 77 27 SEDG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $310.00 $48.3K 666 120 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $340.00 $38.8K 2.7K 33 SEDG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $350.00 $38.4K 1.3K 45

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 328,532, the price of SEDG is down -2.67% at $321.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $419.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $396.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.