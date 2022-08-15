Looking At Roku's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $297,407 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $102,725.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $120.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roku options trades today is 416.44 with a total volume of 2,014.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roku's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $85.00 $95.0K 196 100 ROKU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/26/22 $76.00 $46.6K 307 100 ROKU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/02/22 $70.00 $38.1K 236 325 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $120.00 $36.2K 114 10 ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $115.00 $33.0K 288 10

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,292,615, the price of ROKU is down -1.41% at $82.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $62

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roku, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.